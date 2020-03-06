Skip Bayless believes Amari Cooper will take a hometown discount with the Cowboys
Video Details
Amari Cooper recently said that he wanted to be a Dallas Cowboy for life and Skip Bayless is in agreement with him. Hear why Skip thinks he will take a discount to play with the Cowboys.
