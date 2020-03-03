LaVar Ball on LaMelo, Lonzo: My sons are like phones, I keep making them better and better
Video Details
LaVar Ball joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss his sons LaMelo and Lonzo. Hear what LaVar has to say about his son participating in the National Australian League and his potential in the NBA draft.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.