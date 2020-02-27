Chris Haynes thinks the Celtics are the only team in the East that can challenge the Bucks
Video Details
Chris Haynes joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe in studio to discuss the Boston Celtics' chances at becoming Eastern Conference champions. Hear why Chris thinks they have a legit shot at challenging the Milwaukee Bucks to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.
