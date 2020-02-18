Shannon Sharpe: Zion has missed too many games to beat out Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year
Shannon Sharpe explains that Zion Williamson has missed too many games for the New Orleans Pelicans star to catch Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant in the race for Rookie of the Year. Hear why Skip Bayless disagrees.
