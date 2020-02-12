Greg Jennings doesn’t buy into Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson being the next Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry

Video Details

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had one of the fiercest rivalries in sports when Manning was still in the league. In this era of the NFL, some think that Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will now be the league's biggest rivals but Greg Jennings isn't one of those people.

More Videos »