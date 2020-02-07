Skip and Shannon grade Zion Williamson for his performance in win over Bulls
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe evaluate Zion Williamson's performance in a win for the New Orleans Pelicans over the Chicago Bulls, a game in which he had 21 points and 4 rebounds.
