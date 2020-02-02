Shannon Sharpe: If Patriots had not traded Jimmy G, they would be playing in Super Bowl 54 | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC South
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tennessee Titans
- Tom Brady
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk New England Patriots, who had a disappointing end to their season after losing in the wild card round to the Tennessee Titans. Shannon tells Skip why he believes Bill Belichick made a mistake trading San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and believes if he hadn't made that choice, the Patriots would be playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.