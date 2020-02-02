Undisputed’s celebrity guests make their Super Bowl LIV predictions | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Video Details
- ACC
- AFC
- AFC West
- FBS (I-A)
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Michael Irvin
- NFC
- NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
- Undisputed
-
Celebrity guests including Snoop Dogg, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, Chiefs' superfan Eric Stonestreet and Lil Wayne join Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe live in Miami and make their predictions for Super Bowl LIV.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.