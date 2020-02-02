Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make their Super Bowl MVP predictions | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Jenny Taft
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss who they believe will be named MVP for Super Bowl 54. Shannon shocks Skip by picking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.