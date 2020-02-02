Skip Bayless makes his official Super Bowl LIV Predictions | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are talking Super Bowl LIV from Miami Beach on the Sunday of the big game. Skip gives Shannon his official predictions, believes that despite Patrick Mahomes' amazing post season, the San Francisco 49ers will end out on top over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.