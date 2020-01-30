Christian McCaffrey gets nostalgic with Shannon, talks advantages of growing up in the locker room | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Video Details

Christian McCaffrey joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe in Miami during Super Bowl week. Shannon reminisces about watching Christian grow up, from playing with Power Rangers during training camp when he was two, to watching him dominate as a running back with the Carolina Panthers. Christian shares how he took advantage of growing up in the locker room, and being able to learn from his father, Ed McCaffrey, former NFL wide receiver.

More Videos »