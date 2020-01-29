Shannon Sharpe believes Frank Clark’s criticism of former Chief Dee Ford was ‘unnecessary’ | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Video Details
- Derrick Henry
- Derrick Henry
- Frank Clark
- Jenny Taft
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
- Tennessee Titans
- Undisputed
-
Kansas City Cheifs' Frank Clark shared some criticism of San Francisco 49ers' Dee Ford, who gave up a crucial penalty that cost the Chiefs the Super Bowl last season. Shannon Sharpe tells Skip Bayless why he thinks these comments are unnecessary, but not surprising coming from Clark, who has had some questionable things to say about Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.