Shannon Sharpe believes Frank Clark’s criticism of former Chief Dee Ford was ‘unnecessary’ | LIVE FROM MIAMI



Kansas City Cheifs' Frank Clark shared some criticism of San Francisco 49ers' Dee Ford, who gave up a crucial penalty that cost the Chiefs the Super Bowl last season. Shannon Sharpe tells Skip Bayless why he thinks these comments are unnecessary, but not surprising coming from Clark, who has had some questionable things to say about Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

