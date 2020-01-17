Eric Dickerson: ‘I think Derrick Henry has the Kansas City Chiefs number’
- AFC
- AFC South
- AFC West
- Derrick Henry
- Derrick Henry
- Eric Dickerson
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Super Bowl 54
- Tennessee Titans
- Undisputed
-
Eric Dickerson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Derrick Henry's past success against the Kansas City Chiefs and whether or not he'll be able to have another great performance on Sunday.
