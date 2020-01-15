Shannon Sharpe: Luka Doncic is the ‘closest thing to Bird since Larry Bird’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- Dallas Mavericks
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Luka Doncic
- Pacific
- Southwest
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless react to comments made by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr about how Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic reminds him of Larry Bird.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.