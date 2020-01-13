Skip Bayless: Tom Brady would give Cowboys slightly better chance of winning it all than Dak
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to comments made by Terrell Owens about how the Dallas Cowboys should target Tom Brady in free agency, despite already having Dak Prescott.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.