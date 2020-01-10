Skip Bayless on Russell Westbrook’s return to OKC: ‘It was the height of egomania’
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder. Skip tells Shannon why he was not a fan of Russell Westbrook's behavior, who was returning for the first time to OKC after being traded. Hear why Skip says this game was all about Russell Westbrook, and not enough about the Rockets.
