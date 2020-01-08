Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Carmelo Anthony’s game-winning shot
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Carmelo Anthony
- East
- East
- Northwest
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Toronto Raptors
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Carmelo Anthony hitting a game winning shot to help the Portland Trailblazers defeat the Toronto Raptors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.