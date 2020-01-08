James Harrison advises Titans on how to stop Lamar Jackson: ‘Just hit him’
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- AFC South
- Baltimore Ravens
- James Harrison
- Ryan Tannehill
- Super Bowl 54
- Tennessee Titans
- Undisputed
-
James Harrison joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk the playoffs. This Saturday the Baltimore Ravens will face the Tennessee Titans, and with Lamar Jackson aiming for his first playoff win, James gives some strategy for getting the most elusive quarterback down and keeping him from dominating the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.