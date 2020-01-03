Skip Bayless on Brady and Belichick: ‘It feels like the dynasty is teetering’

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe agree that the AFC Wild Card Game this Saturday may be the last game that Tom Brady will play with the New England Patriots. Skip believes that it will be Brady who steps away for the 2020 season, and that this will finally give Bill Belichick the opportunity to prove that the Patriots' success is more to his credit, and not Brady's.

