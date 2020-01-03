Shannon Sharpe doesn’t believe Tom Brady will play with Patriots next season
With the New England Patriots playing their first AFC Wild Card game since 2009, there is speculation that a loss could mean the end of the Tom Brady / Patriots dynasty. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks this will be Brady’s last game with Patriots, and why Bill Belichick may be more anxious for Brady’s departure than we think.
