Skip Bayless: ‘Right now, the Titans are just a better football team than the Patriots’

Video Details

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the Wild Card face off between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans. While he doesn't believe Tom Brady has succumbed to 'father time', Skip does think the Patriots defense will be unable to stop the TItans' run, and will ultimately be defeated this Saturday.

