Skip Bayless: ‘Right now, the Titans are just a better football team than the Patriots’
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the Wild Card face off between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans. While he doesn't believe Tom Brady has succumbed to 'father time', Skip does think the Patriots defense will be unable to stop the TItans' run, and will ultimately be defeated this Saturday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.