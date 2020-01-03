Shannon Sharpe predicts the Titans’ defense will prove a problem for Tom Brady
This Saturday, the New England Patriots will play their first Wild Card game since 2009 against the Tennessee Titans. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe preview the game, and Shannon explains why he thinks the Titans will pull an upset against Tom Brady and a struggling Patriots offense.
