Shannon Sharpe grades LeBron James’ after 8th triple-double of the season in victory over Suns
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk LeBron James' performance after the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Phoenix Suns for a 117 - 107 victory. With his 8th triple-double of the season, hear why Shannon grades LeBron a B+ for this game, and why Skip grades even lower.
