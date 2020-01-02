Shannon Sharpe grades LeBron James’ after 8th triple-double of the season in victory over Suns

Video Details

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk LeBron James' performance after the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Phoenix Suns for a 117 - 107 victory. With his 8th triple-double of the season, hear why Shannon grades LeBron a B+ for this game, and why Skip grades even lower.

