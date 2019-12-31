Shannon Sharpe: Tiger Woods should’ve been named AP Athlete of the Year over Kawhi Leonard
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless talk Associated Press Athlete of the Year, which was awarded to Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard. Hear why Shannon thinks that award should have gone to golfer Tiger Woods, and why he thinks Kawhi still doesn't hold a candle to LeBron James.
