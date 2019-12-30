Shannon Sharpe: Eagles won because the QB play is better than the Cowboys’ QB play

Video Details

Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles victory over the New York Giants, officially shutting the Dallas Cowboys out of the playoffs, even with their 41-16 blowout win over the Washington Redskins. Now that Shannon's team has been named the NFC East Champions, hear why Skip was less than impressed with the Eagles' victory, and why he thinks Carson Wentz's performance was nothing to celebrate over.

More Videos »