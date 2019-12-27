Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Ravens’ decision to sit Lamar Jackson vs Steelers
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless look ahead to Ravens vs Steelers. Hear why Shannon thinks Baltimore should still play Lamar Jackson Sunday instead of opting to sit him. Do you agree?
