Shannon Sharpe talks Rockets loss vs. Warriors: ‘James Harden can’t be happy’
Video Details
- Draymond Green
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- James Harden
- Klay Thompson
- Pacific
- Russell Westbrook
- Southwest
- Stephen Curry
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe sit down to talk about the Christmas Day matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. Hear why Shannon thinks the Rockets didn't pull the win, and why James Harden may not have been happy with Russell Westbrook's performance.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879