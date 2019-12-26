Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant is the best NBA player on the planet
Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 4th straight loss in a row, and their 2nd loss to the Clippers this season. With LeBron James' crown now in question, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether he is still the best NBA player on the planet, or if players like Kawhi Leonard or Kevin Durant deserve the title.
