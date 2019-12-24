Reggie Bush: Ohio State’s Chase Young should be #1 overall NFL draft pick
With the CFP semifinal approaching, former NFL RB Reggie Bush says Ohio State Buckeyes' DE Chase Young should be the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Hear why Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe think the Heisman finalist doesn't have them sold.
