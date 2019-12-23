Skip Bayless reacts to his Dallas Cowboys’ 17-9 loss to the Eagles
Skip Bayless reacts to his Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, effectively knocking them out of the running for the NFC East. Hear why Skip says he is glad the season is over, and who is to blame for the Cowboys’ poor performance.
