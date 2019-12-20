Chris Broussard advises Rockets’ offense to not rely on James Harden so heavily

Video Details

Chris Broussard sits down with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Houston Rockets win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Rockets are showing they could be a threat to big names like Kawhi Leonard, and the Lakers' Anthony Davis and LeBron James , but Chris says their offense relies too heavily on James Harden scoring high numbers.

More Videos »