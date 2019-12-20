Chris Broussard advises Rockets’ offense to not rely on James Harden so heavily
- Houston Rockets
- James Harden
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Pacific
- Russell Westbrook
- Southwest
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Chris Broussard sits down with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Houston Rockets win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Rockets are showing they could be a threat to big names like Kawhi Leonard, and the Lakers' Anthony Davis and LeBron James , but Chris says their offense relies too heavily on James Harden scoring high numbers.
