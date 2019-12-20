Skip Bayless predicts his Cowboys will defeat the Eagles despite Dak’s injury

Video Details

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe look ahead to Sunday Night Football, where the 7-7 Dallas Cowboys will battle the 7-7 Philadelphia Eagles for the chance at the NFC East Title. Skip predicts his team will take the win, but hopes Dak Prescott's AC joint injury won't keep the Cowboys from the win.

More Videos »