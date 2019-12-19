‘Let it go, Bruh!’— Shannon Sharpe reacts to Kevin Garnett after he claims Celtics ‘broke’ LeBron James
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss former NBA forward Kevin Garnett's comment that the Boston Celtics Big 3 'broke' LeBron James in the 2010 playoffs. Hear why Shannon thinks KG should just let it go.
