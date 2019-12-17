‘It was hard to watch’ — Skip Bayless on Rockets comeback victory against the Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs gave up a 25-point lead, allowing the Houston Rockets to steal the win at 109-107. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Russell Westbrook's role in the victory, and whether or not it was the Spur's lack of heart that kept them from holding their lead.
