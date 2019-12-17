James Harrison doesn’t buy the idea that the Patriots ‘held back’ in their October loss to Baltimore
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- Baltimore Ravens
- James Harrison
- Lamar Jackson
- Lamar Jackson
- New England Patriots
- Undisputed
-
James Harrison joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss a comment made by an anonymous NFL executive in which he claimed the New England Patriots were intentionally holding back against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in their October match up.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879