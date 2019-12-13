Victor Oladipo joins Skip and Shannon to talk LA’s takeover of the NBA, Houston’s strong start
Victor Olapido sits down with Skip and Shannon to talk about his time as the Thingamajig on 'The Masked Singer'. Hear who he thinks is the real king of LA: LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard, and when he thinks he'll recover from his injury and return to the Indiana Pacers
