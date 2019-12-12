Rob Parker picks Eagles as NFC East Champions, says Cowboys won’t win another game this year
Rob Parker sits down with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe and explains why he thinks it will be the Philadelphia Eagles to take the NFC East Title. Hear why he thinks the Dallas Cowboys will be so 'demoralized', they won't win another game this season.
