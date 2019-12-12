Does Baker Mayfield still have beef with Kliff Kingsbury? Skip and Shannon discuss
- Arizona Cardinals
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- NFC
- NFC West
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Baker Mayfield claiming he has no issue with his former coach at Texas Tech and current Arizona Cardinals signal caller Kliff Kingsbury.
