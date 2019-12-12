‘It was a classy tribute’ — Skip Bayless on Kawhi Leonard’s return to Toronto for ring ceremony

Skip Bayless commends the Toronto crowd, who gave Los Angeles Clippers' star Kawhi Leonard a standing ovation as he received his 2019 NBA Championship ring. Plus Shannon Sharpe reacts to Skip's take on the Clippers' victory against the Toronto Raptors, and how they compare to his Los Angeles Lakers.

