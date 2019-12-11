Greg Jennings: Cowboys losing to Rams will not kill chances at winning NFC East
Video Details
Greg Jennings doesn't trust the Philadelphia Eagles to shut out the Dallas Cowboys from NFC East Title, even if Dallas loses to the Los Angeles Rams. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe agree, and discuss the last three games of the Cowboys' season.
