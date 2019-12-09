Shannon Sharpe: Anthony Davis is on track to win the NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Anthony Davis' huge performance in a blowout of the Minnesota Timberwolves and wonders if AD can win NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.
