Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady ranked ahead of Aaron Rodgers on QB rankings list is ‘some bull jive’
Video Details
Pro Football Focus recently released their NFL QB rankings which had New England Patriots' QB Tom Brady ahead of Green Bay Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks Brady being ranked ahead of Rodgers is 'some bull jive'.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879