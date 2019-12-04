Skip Bayless thinks Jerry Jones is to blame for the struggles of the Dallas Cowboys
Video Details
Skip Bayless goes off on Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, laying a majority of the blame for Dallas' disappointing season at Jones' feet.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879