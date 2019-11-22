Eric Dickerson on why the Cowboys offense still needs to run through Ezekiel Eliott
Video Details
Eric Dickerson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Ezekiel Elliott's disappointing season and whether the Cowboys should feature him less as the season winds down.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879