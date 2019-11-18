Shannon Sharpe: Patriots ‘might win a Super Bowl, but it damn sure won’t be because of Tom Brady’
Shannon Sharpe weighs in on the Patriots edging the Eagles 17-10, claiming New England is becoming increasingly handicapped by Tom Brady's aging arm.
