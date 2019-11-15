Skip and Shannon react to news that Myles Garrett will be suspended for rest of season
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Cleveland Browns
- Mason Rudolph
- Mason Rudolph
- Myles Garrett
- Myles Garrett
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to news that Myles Garrett will be suspended for the remainder of the season for his role in an ugly brawl at the end of last night's game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879