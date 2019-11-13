Chris Broussard: Kyle Kuzma showed his importance to Lakers lineup in win over Phoenix
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Kyle Kuzma dropping 23 points off the bench to help the Los Angeles Lakers top the Phoenix Suns.
