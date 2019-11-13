Shannon Sharpe thinks Lamar Jackson deserved the QB of the Week award over Dak Prescott
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Lamar Cardinals
- Minnesota Vikings
- NFC
- NFC East
- Undisputed
-
Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Dak Prescott being awarded QB of the Week in a loss to the Vikings, while Lamar Jackson had a perfect passer rating in blowout of the Bengals.
