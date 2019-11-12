‘Get rid of this clown Steve Mills!’ — Michael Rapaport goes off on the NY Knicks President
Video Details
Michael Rapaport joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to react to rumors that the New York Knicks are looking to fire coach David Fizdale after the team's 2-8 start to the season.
