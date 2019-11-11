Skip Bayless: Ezekiel Elliott is a shell of his former self and has become a liability for the Cowboys
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Kirk Cousins
- Minnesota Vikings
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC North
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless reacts to the Dallas Cowboys losing to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, blaming Ezekiel Elliott's struggles for the team's loss in primetime.
